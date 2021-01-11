Azerbaijani entrepreneurs using new special software apps to promote goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

Azerbaijani entrepreneurs use new digital marketing tools and special software applications to promote their products, Acting Director of the Research Institute of Economic Reforms under the Ministry of Economy Arzu Huseynova told Trend.

“The level of industrialization in Azerbaijan is an order of magnitude higher than in neighboring states, which makes the country closer to achieving the goals of the fourth industrial revolution,” said Huseynova.

Huseynova noted that a number of reforms aimed at the development of the agricultural and non-industrial sectors are being carried out in Azerbaijan to support the economy.

Speaking about the results of the reforms carried out so far, Huseynova emphasized the growth of agricultural exports.

“On the other hand, the government prioritizes mechanisms to support the private sector,” she added.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 11)

