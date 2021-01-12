Ample opportunities available for Iran’s investments in liberated Azerbaijani lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Most of the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the occupation account for the Iranian-Azerbaijani border and this creates wide opportunities for Iran's investments in these territories, President of the National Confederation of Organizations of Entrepreneurs (Employers) of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said.

Musayev made the remark at the meeting with Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyid Abbas Mousavi, Trend reports referring to the Confederation.

“Fruitful cooperation has been established between the Confederation and big organizations of Iran,” Musayev said. “The entire 2020 was a difficult year for the global economy, but Azerbaijan has maintained economic stability and ended the 30-year occupation of its territories.”

"The high political ties established by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with neighboring countries play a great role in the development of economic relations," Musayev said.

The president of the Confederation stressed the importance of opening a Trading House to increase trade turnover between the two countries and expressed readiness to render support in this sphere.

Musayev also informed about the International Congress of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, where he was deputy chairman.

The ways of further expanding economic ties between the two countries were discussed at the meeting.

