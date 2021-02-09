Iran's East Azerbaijan province meets exports projections
Latest
We established very unique format of cooperation between countries of our region and EU - President Aliyev
One of British companies is involved in city-planning in development of infrastructure on liberated territories - President Aliyev
We will have 7th meeting of Advisory Council of Southern Gas Corridor in two days - President Aliyev
France fully respects OSCE’s restrictive measures on weapon exports to Armenia, Azerbaijan – ambassador
Media reps observe implementation of practical tasks by missile and artillery troops of Azerbaijani Armed Forces - Trend TV’s report