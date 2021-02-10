World Bank implementing economic and financial research in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov received a delegation of the World Bank (WB) headed by Country Manager for Azerbaijan Sarah Michael in the video conference format, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

“Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the cooperation with the WB and these ties are multifaceted,” the message said. “The importance of special economic and financial research that the WB will conduct in Azerbaijan was also stressed at the meeting, at which the directions of development of cooperation with the WB and support for the reforms being carried out in Azerbaijan were discussed.”

The Country Economic Memorandum-CEM, Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP), and Systemic Country Diagnostic (SCD) prepared by the WB will contribute to the achievement of the priority development goals.

Following the meeting, the views on cooperation with the Ministry of Economy in the preparation of this research were exchanged.

