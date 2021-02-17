Competitive procurement in Azerbaijan grows steadily - State Antimonopoly Service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Demand for competitive procurement in Azerbaijan significantly increased during 2020, Deputy Chief of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Rights' Protection under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Mammad Abbasbayli, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at an online briefing on the 2020 results.

According to Abbasbayli, the amount of procurement on a competitive basis during 2020 exceeded 3.5 billion manat ($2.05 billion), of which 930 million manat ($547 million) fell on open e-tenders, which is about 14.2 percent of the total volume of state purchases.

In general, it can be said that procurement on a competitive basis in 2020 showed a steady growth as compared to 2019, namely by 31.2 percent, Abbasbayli noted.

He added that 90 percent of all purchases fell on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Feb. 17)

