Moldova restores postal communication with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The company "Post of Moldova" has resumed delivery of international mail to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenportal information portal.

The sending of mail from Moldova will be carried out depending on the schedule of air, land, and sea flights of the sending country.

Communication is resumed not only with Turkmenistan but also with a number of other countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Nepal, Sudan, and Sri Lanka.

To date, Post of Moldova has resumed mail traffic with 95 countries of the world, the report says.

The Post of Moldova is a Moldovan state-owned company, the operator of the Moldovan state postal network. Post of Moldova is a member of the Universal Postal Union.

"Turkmenpost" has also resumed international shipments since January. As a result of negotiations with postal operators of neighboring countries, since January 2021, the Turkmenpost has established land and airmail communication with 47 countries of the world.

Turkmenpost postal communication company was established in April 1993. The company is the postal operator of the state.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva