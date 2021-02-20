Austrian companies active, interested in Turkmenistan in number of areas - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 20

Austrian companies are active and interested in Turkmenistan in the areas of energy, including renewable sources of energy, environmental technologies such as water and waste management, medicinal technology and pharmaceutical, agriculture, food processing, infrastructure and digitalization (e-government, e-learning), Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs of Austria told Trend.

The ministry also said the latest trade turnover data Austria and Turkmenistan, which amounted to 6.6 million Euros from January through September 2020.

"Main export goods were: medicinal and pharmaceutical products; miscellaneous foodstuffs; perfumes, detergents and cleaning agents; other machines," noted the ministry.

While main import goods were: communication equipment, fruit and vegetables, other means of transport, clothing and accessories, added the message.

According to the ministry the sides faced a decrease in import and export of goods.

"The share of these losses attributable to COVID-19 cannot be specified. Personal meetings, conferences, business trips etc. had to be cancelled or postponed," clarified the message.

As earlier the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs of Austria told Trend, Austria is very much interested in further promoting economic cooperation with Turkmenistan.

"There is also a very good and sound structural foundation to further promote economic and trade ties between Austria and Turkmenistan," the ministry noted earlier, adding that the Turkmen Association of Entrepreneurs and Industrialists has a representation in Vienna which is also conducive to intensifying bilateral economic relations.

As reported, the prospects of the country's cooperation with Austria cover the creation of joint innovative facilities in the Turkmen free economic zones, the construction of mineral fertilizer production plants, and cooperation in petrochemical and gas sectors.

