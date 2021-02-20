Turkmenistan to transfer medical supplies to Russia's Astrakhan region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan will provide the Astrakhan Region of Russia with appropriate medicines and medical supplies, food products, and goods free of charge, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The relevant order was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The aforementioned medicines and medical supplies will be transferred to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, as well as the Ministry of Textile Industry and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of the country.

Earlier, Turkmenistan sent humanitarian aid to Russia's Astrakhan region in the form of domestic goods.

The cargo included vegetables, beverages, textiles, and construction materials that were manufactured by Turkmenistan's industrial enterprises, as well as commercial, chemical, and gas sectors.

Humanitarian aid was sent with a total capacity of 1,200 tons. Part of these goods was transferred to organizations that provide social support to citizens with coronavirus, and the other part to medical institutions.

