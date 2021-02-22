Azerbaijan demonstrating products at Gulfood 2021 int’l exhibition in Dubai

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22

Azerbaijani food products at the country's single stand Made in Azerbaijan are demonstrated at the Gulfood 2021 exhibition in Dubai, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

“The Gulfood 2021 international food exhibition kicked off in Dubai,” the ministry said. "Tomatoes, nuts, fish caviar, mineral water, fruit juices, lemonade, confectionery and starchy foods, tea, jam and other products of 15 Azerbaijani companies through the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) are showcased at a single stand of the country Made in Azerbaijan.”

Azerbaijani businessmen will hold the meetings with foreign colleagues and discuss the issue related to the export of products from Azerbaijan within the exhibition, which will last till February 25.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets under the Made in Azerbaijan brand on October 5, 2016. This decree covers 10 different support mechanisms to stimulate export and promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand abroad.

Depending on the mechanisms, the costs of their implementation are fully or partially covered by the state budget. Every exporter of Azerbaijani non-oil products is entitled to use these support mechanisms.

