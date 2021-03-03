Approving FATF related bills in Iran's interest - Iranian President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.3

Trend:

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills should be approved as soon as possible and it would be in the country's interests, said the Iranian President.

"It is in the interest of the country and the people that these bills would be approved by the Expediency Council as soon as possible. Friendly countries have limited banking transactions with us and stating that if Iran does not join the FATF, the banking connection would be cut that would set us back," said Hassan Rouhani, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"There would be costs if these bills are not implemented, I think during the current situation the Expediency Council should show its power to solve people's financial issues," he pointed out.

Rouhani went on to note that the government has prepared four FATF-related bills and parliament and government's work has been completed. Two FATF-related bills have been approved and announced whereas the remaining two bills related to conventions are in Expediency Council.

"The issue of FATF bills is not related to sanctions and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. These bills are necessary whether there is a sanction or not. We hope cooperation between the Expediency Council and the government would solve the problem," the president added.

Following the rejection of two related FATF bills, the global anti-money laundering watchdog lifted the suspension of counter-measures on Iran in February 2020 and called on its members and all jurisdictions to apply effective counter-measures against the country.

Earlier in December, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei approved a government request to extend the deadline for discussions on the two remaining bills mandated by the global anti-money laundering body.