Azerbaijan holds auction for public property facilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The State Service for Property Affairs under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held another auction, Trend reports citing the State Service.

The auction was held on March 2, 2021, and five state facilities were privatized.

The privatized joint-stock companies and small state enterprises are located in the Baku, Sabirabad, and Neftchala districts of Azerbaijan.

Those wishing to participate in such auctions not only can place an e-order for the selected state facility but also join the online auction.

The interested participants can visit the area in which property services of the State Service for Property Affairs are rendered on the day of the auction, as well as observe it without registration online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the service (www.emlak.gov.az ) or on the www.privatization.az website must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the facility, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, it is possible to join bidding by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services website (www.e-emdk.gov.az ).

