Chief Operating Officer of Kazakh Kazatomprom resigns

JSC Kazatomprom National Atomic Company announced the change to the Company’s senior management team. Trend reports citing the company

Dauren Kunanbayev resigned from his position as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective March 4, 2021, and has chosen to leave the Company to pursue other interests.

Aliya Akzholova, currently Director of the Mining Department at Kazatomprom, will be acting as interim COO while the internal and Board of Directors processes are undertaken to appoint a new COO.

Aliya Akzholova has more than twelve years of experience in the Kazatomprom group, including different on-site and managerial positions at the Company’s mining subsidiaries. She currently serves as Kazatomprom’s representative on the Supervisory Boards of JV Inkai LLP, JV Khorassan-U LLP, Kyzylkum LLP, Ortalyk LLP, JV KATCO LLP, and JV Budenovskoe LLP.

Kazatomprom is the world's largest producer of uranium, with the Company’s attributable production representing approximately 23% of global primary uranium production in 2020.

The Group benefits from the largest reserve base in the industry and operates, through its subsidiaries, JVs, and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 mining assets. All of the Company’s mining operations are located in Kazakhstan and mined using ISR technology with a focus on maintaining industry-leading health, safety, and environment standards.

