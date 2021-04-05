EU provides support for environmental protection in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia's Deputy Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture Nino Tandilashvili met with the Attaché of the EU Delegation to Georgia, Alexandre Daras, Trend reports via the ministry.

As reported, the parties discussed the details of the new large-scale program of the European Union. The program, which will be implemented in 2022-2027, provides support for environmental protection in the amount of up to 20 million euros.

The program will cover areas such as water resources management, improving air quality, waste management, reducing industrial emissions, developing ecotourism infrastructure in protected areas, supporting specific activities in accordance with the legislation on industrial emissions and the National Climate Change Document.

As noted at the meeting, this year, with the support of the European Union, Georgia will launch two technical assistance projects worth up to 2.5 million euros.

The meeting was attended by the heads of specialized services of the Ministry of Agriculture.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356