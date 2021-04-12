Georgia-Hungary bilateral trade increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

Despite the global pandemic and the economic crisis, Georgia and Hungary have a very good future to increase not only trade but also investment opportunities, said the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made the remark after meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Péter Szijjártó.

The Deputy Ministers of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Genadi Arveladze and Guram Guramishvili also attended the meeting, as well as the Ambassador of Georgia to Hungary Zaal Gogsadze and the Ambassador of Hungary to Georgia Victoria Horvath.

"Despite the decline in our foreign trade last year, bilateral trade between Georgia and Hungary increased by 4 percent. Positive dynamics was observed in the case of both import and export," Turnava added.

The Hungarian delegation led by Péter Szijjártó is paying an official visit to Georgia.

The ministers also discussed cooperation between the countries in the fields of transport and tourism. It was noted that the Hungarian airline "Wizz Air" is the largest low-budget airline in the Georgian air market.

According to Turnava, Wizz Air's plans for Georgia are known, and they will resume regular flights soon.

