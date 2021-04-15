Japan seeks to establish agricultural working groups in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14

Giorgi Khanishvili, Deputy Minister of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia, met with Japanese expert Terunuma Hiroshi, Permanent Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yukiho Ejiri, Trend reports via the ministry.

At the meeting, the parties shared the experience of countries in cooperation and discussed prospects for cooperation and needs in the field of agriculture.

The deputy minister focused on the ongoing reform of the Rural Development Agency, projects being implemented to develop cooperatives in the country, and the importance of activating regional extension services.

"Our goal is to turn the Rural Development Agency into a European-style payment agency. In addition to supporting agricultural development, the agency also deals with environmental issues, including promoting opportunities for the proper use of forestry and natural resources. In addition, the strengthening of cooperatives remains an important area, we must make them more sustainable," said Khanishvili.

The Japanese side expressed a desire to create working groups in the field of agriculture in Georgia, staffed with agricultural specialists.

As part of the technical assistance, field fellowships and study tours to Japan will be organized. The meeting discussed the implementation of a two-year project in Georgia, which involves studying the possibility of creating a model of agricultural cooperatives, after which recommendations will be prepared.

