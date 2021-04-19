Bushehr nuclear power plant remains safe during earthquake

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.19

Public relations of the Bushehr nuclear power plant announced that no damage was caused to the Bushehr nuclear power plant by the magnitude 5.8 earthquake.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) SUNDAY, an earthquake of a 5.8 magnitude on Richter Scale hit Ganaveh port in the Bushehr province today at 11:11 am local time, Iran, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.