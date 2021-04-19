Bushehr nuclear power plant remains safe during earthquake
TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.19
Trend :
Public relations of the Bushehr nuclear power plant announced that no damage was caused to the Bushehr nuclear power plant by the magnitude 5.8 earthquake.
According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) SUNDAY, an earthquake of a 5.8 magnitude on Richter Scale hit Ganaveh port in the Bushehr province today at 11:11 am local time, Iran, Trend reports citing Tasnim News Agency.
Latest
Сo-op in Eurasian transport networks may create new opportunities for transit corridors between Latvia, Azerbaijan - embassy
Delegation of Azerbaijani parliament takes part in events within session of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan's MFA issues appeal on occasion of April 18 - International Day for Monuments and Historic Sites