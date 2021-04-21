WB to support transport and logistics in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Cooperation between Georgia and the World Bank was discussed by Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili and World Bank Executive Director Koen Davidse during a virtual meeting, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As noted by the parties, long-term relations between the World Bank and Georgia demonstrate very productive cooperation.

Khutsishvili thanked the Davidse for the support provided by the bank in the fight against COVID-19. It was noted that work is underway to provide additional financial resources to facilitate the vaccination process.

The main focus was on the prospects for economic development in the post-pandemic period, with particular emphasis on the importance of human capital, which is one of the keys to rapid economic growth and competitiveness.

At the meeting, the finance minister and the World Bank's chief executive discussed the areas that the World Bank will continue to support after the pandemic ends: transport and logistics, regional development, private sector assistance and competitiveness.

The parties expressed the hope that by joint efforts the country will be able to quickly overcome the existing challenges and continue the ongoing reforms.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356