USAID’s focus to remain on modernization of energy sector in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

USAID’s focus in Kazakhstan will remain on modernization of the energy sector in the future, the USAID official told Trend.

USAID said its enhanced strategic partnership with Kazakhstan is built upon a shared commitment to peace, sovereignty, and security in Central Asia. Through USAID, the American people have invested more than $700 million in Kazakhstan since 1992.

"Since gaining independence nearly three decades ago, Kazakhstan has become Central Asia’s largest economy. However, it still faces challenges, including inefficient industries, deteriorating air and water quality, an aging public health system. USAID projects help improve health services, increase civic engagement, promote the rule of law, diversify the economy, modernize the energy sector, and strengthen water resource management," the official said.

Talking the future activities in Kazakhstan, the official said that USAID activities are multi-year initiatives.

"Our focus in Kazakhstan will remain on the aforementioned priorities. In addition, USAID in partnership with UNICEF will raise public awareness about immunization and vaccine safety to combat disinformation in Kazakhstan. USAID will also launch new activities to boost regional trade, women’s economic empowerment, and protection of human rights," the USAID official added.

USAID officials also noted that the organization-supported economic growth projects aim to increase local competitiveness, create new jobs, improve incomes for Central Asia’s growing workforce, and advance economic resilience.

"Much of our work in Kazakhstan is focused on increasing connectivity and cooperation with other Central Asian countries," the official said.