EU proud to be Georgia's closest partner - ambassador

The EU is proud to be Georgia's closest partner, said Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia Carl Hartzell, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Hartzell has congratulated Georgia and all citizens of Georgia on Independence Day.

“The EU is proud to have Georgia as a close partner and ally. Our common work for a strong, independent, and prosperous Georgia continues,” said the ambassador.

“Georgia has chosen the European path. I am proud to say that we enjoy a very strong relationship with visa-free travel, direct access to the EU market, and a record number of Georgian students studying in Europe,” Hartzell said.

