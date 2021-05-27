Non-oil sector becoming driver of Azerbaijan's economic growth - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The main driver of Azerbaijan's economic growth is transforming from an oil sector to a non-oil sector, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to the minister, in the first 3 months of 2021, the taxable amount of tobacco products by manufacturers increased by 94.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

"The turnover of tobacco manufacturers increased by 82.4 percent, and the amount of paid excise taxes increased by 54.1 percent on an annualized basis," added Jabbarov.

Earlier, the minister said that the total export of non-oil products of Azerbaijan in the first 3 months of 2021 amounted to $501.6 million, having increased by 16.4 compared to the same period of 2020.

