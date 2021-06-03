Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency, Russian fund reach co-op agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SME) of Azerbaijan and the Russian Roscongress Foundation have inked cooperation agreement within the International Economic Forum-2021 in St. Petersburg, Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the SME Development Agency, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

As part of the cooperation, effective communications will be established between the business circles of the two countries, as well as mutual consulting and expert support, said Mammadov.

The 24th International Economic Forum takes place in St. Petersburg on June 2-5. Tracks of his business program will traditionally be devoted to issues of global and Russian economy, social issues, and technology development.

The Roscongress Foundation is a socially oriented non-financial development institution, the largest organizer of international, exhibition, business, social, sports, and cultural events, created in accordance with the decision of the Russian president.