State property privatized in Azerbaijan through auction

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy held a new auction on June 8, 2021, Trend reports referring to a source in the committee.

According to the source, during the auction, 4 state properties, including small state enterprises and unfinished facilities located in Oghuz, Yardimli and Barda districts of Azerbaijan have been privatized.

Besides, the state-owned package of shares in Ali Bayramli Aqrotemir company, which is located in the Shirvan district, was also privatized at the auction.

The source said that interested participants can visit the website for the provision of property services of the State Property Service of Azerbaijan on the day of the auction, as well as observe it without registration online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer.

On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).

