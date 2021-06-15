Uzbekistan considers opening ceramics trading house in London

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The possibility of opening a trading house in London for exhibiting ceramics produced in Uzbek Rishtan district was discussed with the British Craft Potters Association, Trend reports referring Uzbek embassy in the UK.

With the assistance of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the UK, negotiations were held between the Deputy governor of the Rishtan district for Investment and Trade Abdukakhkhor Jurabaev and the British Craft Potters Association (CPA) Toby Brundin, Director of Hunarmand Association in the Rishtan district Bunyod Yunusov and business circles of the Fergana region.

During the talks, the British side was informed about the trade and investment potential of the Fergana region. The sides also exchanged views on the legislative and other requirements for the opening of trading houses and showrooms in the UK.

As promising areas of cooperation, the parties agreed to study the issues of exhibiting Rishtan ceramics in the Contemporary Ceramics Gallery, a permanent showroom at the British Potters Association in London, organizing the participation of Uzbek artisans in the international exhibition of ceramic products annually held by the Craft Potters Association.

The parties also discussed conducting online negotiations between the business community of the Rishtan district and representatives of the UK retail trade to discuss the issues of opening trading houses.

The British Craft Potters Association was founded in 1958 in London to popularize the work of its members and raise public awareness of ceramic products. Since 2010, the association also has a Center for Contemporary Ceramics, where it is possible to exhibit samples of handmade potters. As a member of the International Academy of Ceramics, CPA today has over 300 company and artisan members and over 700 employees.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva