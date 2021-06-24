Algeria, Azerbaijan discuss issues of expanding investment co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Algeria and Azerbaijan discussed issues of expanding investment cooperation, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO).

AZPROMO stated that it held a meeting with the Ambassador of Algeria to Azerbaijan Salima Abdelhak.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the development of ties in various spheres of the economy, including in the field of export of non-oil products, and expansion of investment cooperation.

Chairman of AZPROMO Yusif Abdullayev informed the ambassador about the development of the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy, measures to sustainably improve the business environment, expand exports, promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand and foreign investments.

In turn, the diplomat outlined her point of view on the issue of economic partnership between the two countries, stressed the importance of business meetings in this area.

The parties also discussed the topics of increasing the export and investment potential of Azerbaijan and Algeria, establishing cooperation with the Algerian National Agency for the Promotion of Foreign Trade (ALGEX).

