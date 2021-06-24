EU should be proud that Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine want to join it - Josep Borrell

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

The EU should be proud that Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine want to join it, said High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Trend reports via Georgian media.

He made the remark at the meeting with Georgian, Ukrainian and Moldovan foreign ministers in Brussels.

He stated that coming closer to the EU will require work from both sides.

"In each of your countries you know that there are key reform areas which require swift, thorough and sincere improvements. This year is important for Eastern Partnership initiative (EaP). Together with the European Commission we are in the process of finalising the post 2020 agenda which contains concrete deliverables and targets,” Borrell said.

He stated that the EaP summit will take place in December.

"We will have an opportunity to set this new agenda into motion and to agree on a common vision for the future. I count on you, Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, to play a constructive role in this," he said.

Georgian FM David Zalkaliani has stated that it was the first visit of the Associated Trio to Brussels and that the visit has confirmed that Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova are acting unanimously on their path to the EU.

