New ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

A new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kyrgyzstan Talant Sultanov has been appointed to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with Sultanov on June 25, 2021, where the parties stressed the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral relations, including political and diplomatic, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

The sides also noted that the countries have established a constructive partnership within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, OSCE, CIS and others.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the constructive nature of the partnership between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan within the framework of international organizations, in particular the UN, OSCE, CIS, etc. They also stressed the significant growth of trade relations between the two countries.

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov will be on an official visit to Turkmenistan from June 27 through June 28, 2021. During the visit, the head of Kyrgyzstan will hold talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The presidents will discuss priority areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of interaction within the framework of regional and international organizations, the report says.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva