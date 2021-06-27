Russia's Ministry of Industry, Trade reveals data on joint projects with Turkmenistan

Business 27 June 2021 20:58 (UTC+04:00)
Russia's Ministry of Industry, Trade reveals data on joint projects with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The trade representation of Russia in Turkmenistan is actively working on the search and implementation of new projects aimed at strengthening and expanding trade and economic ties between the two countries, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade told Trend.

At the same time, a large number of joint documents and projects have been signed recently.

Thus, the ministry has updated the list of signed joint projects, as well as achievements between the countries in recent years:

In 2021: an agreement was reached on the participation of the Russian Lukoil company in the development of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani Dostluk field in the Caspian Sea; Turkmenistan exported 240,660 tons of oil through the territory of the Russia in February 2021; 'ANSAT' medical helicopter, produced by the Kazan Helicopter Plant was brought to Turkmenistan on April 9.

As for 2020, MIRATORG company entered the Turkmen market; Russian Vozrozhdenie company signed a contract for the construction of a complex of anti-mudflow facilities in the southern part of Ashgabat in February 2020; on August 6, 2020, a contract was signed between the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production of Turkmenistan, Turkmengeology and the I.P. Bardin Central Research Institute for Ferrous Metallurgy (TsNIIChermet) on cooperation on the issue of conducting technological tests - samples of iron ore at the Chagyl deposit (Gyzylgaya-V).

Also in 2020, 690 KAMAZ vehicles were delivered in Turkmenistan; contracts were signed with Turkmenistan’s Demirellary (Railways) company for the delivery in 2021 of one 2TE25KM main line freight diesel locomotive produced by Bryansk Machine-Building Plant, one TEP70BS passenger diesel locomotive produced by Kolomenskoye Zavod JSC in 2021 to Turkmenistan; On December 5, 2020, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between United Shipbuilding Corporation of Russia and Balkan Shipbuilding and Repairing Yard for close industrial cooperation in the implementation of shipbuilding projects.

"In December 2020, work began on the organization of the procedure for testing agricultural machinery of the Rostselmash company in the natural and climatic conditions of Turkmenistan. Rostselmash together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan continues to work out preparatory issues for the organization of tests of the Vector combine harvester," the ministry said.

