Statistics on trade turnover between Spain, Turkmenistan revealed

Spain exports in 2020 to Turkmenistan stood at 30.5 million euros, which represents an increase over the previous year, Spanish Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

"The main items exported were wood and wood products; furniture, chairs and lamps; electrical appliances, cocoa, etc.," noted the ministry.

For the mentioned period, Spain's imports from Turkmenistan amounted to 1.3 million euros, with biggest imports amounting to fertilizers.

As earlier the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain told Trend, the most interesting Turkmen economic sectors for Spain are energy (oil and gas), water resources, transport infrastructures, textile, food industry, and tourism.

Also, the ministry named the main Spanish companies cooperating with Turkmenistan: "IBERTEST- Laboratories for the testing of train materials; IDOM - Engineering applied to energy, water, and urban development; INDRA - Systems for the management of transport and cities; TALGO - Trains; REPSOL - Oil exploration; TÉCNICAS REUNIDAS - Engineering applied to petrochemical and fertilizer complexes; TYPSA - Engineering and architecture applied to water, transport, urban infrastructures, environment, and renewable energies."

The ministry also revealed some details of trade turnover with Turkmenistan. In particular, the ministry noted that in the first 8 months of 2020 Spanish exports to Turkmenistan stood at 8.9 million euros.

