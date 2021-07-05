Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of joint projects

Business 5 July 2021 17:19 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss implementation of joint projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed issues of implementing joint projects, Trend reports on July 5 referring to a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

According to the source, the discussions have been held during the meeting between the head of the ministry Mikayil Jabbarov with the chairmen of the board of Kazakh companies - Samruk-Kazyna JSC and KazMunayQaz JSC.

Jabbarov expressed confidence in the further strengthening of economic relations between the two countries and informed the Kazakh delegation about the activities of the Azerbaijan Investment Holding.

He also noted the importance of exchanging experience in the field of cooperative management with Samruk-Kazyna JSC, attracting private investment in the economy, digital transformation of portfolio companies, and shared his views on the prospects development of bilateral cooperation.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the transport, logistics, and oil and gas spheres, and also discussed the implementation of joint projects between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

