Russia becomes largest importer of Georgian wine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported over 28 million bottles of wine to Russia from January through June 2021, which is eight percent more than the same period last year, Trend reports citing data from the Georgian National Wine Agency.

Russia has become the largest importer of Georgian wine, followed by Ukraine (over 5.2 million bottles of wine, import growth by 15 percent), Poland (over 2.8 million bottles, import growth by 31 percent).

According to the agency, Azerbaijan imported more than 133,000 bottles of Georgian wine during this period, which is 41 percent more than from January through June of last year.

Georgia exported 502,353 bottles of wine to the US, which is 35 percent more than last year, to Israel - 273,860 bottles (an increase of 63 percent), to Germany - 364,459 bottles of wine (an increase of four percent).

From January through June, Georgia exported 46.4 million bottles of wine to 56 countries, which is 13 percent more than in the first half of last year. The total cost of production was $104 million, which is seven percent more than last year.

