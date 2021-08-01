Georgian Agriculture Ministry reveals import-export data with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Georgia has exported a total amount of $1.7 million worth agro-production to Turkmenistan from January through April 2021, Ministry of Agriculture of Georgia told Trend.

"As for the agro-production exported from Turkmenistan to Georgia – it has amounted to $411,000,"

Georgia has mainly exported soybean syrup, livestock frozen meat, poultry meat and potatoes to Turkmenistan in the reported period, said the ministry.

"At the same period, Turkmenistan has exported poultry meat, livestock frozen meat and wheat pastry to Georgia," the ministry said.

As earlier the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia told Trend, Turkmenistan and Georgia maintained an upward in freight transportation between Turkmenistan and Georgia despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 and its negative impact on global supply chains.

"Freight volumes transported between Georgia and Turkmenistan via road and rail increased by 7.9 percent from January through May 2020," the source had said.

The Georgian ministry earlier noted that in 2019, more than 300,000 tons of goods were transported between Turkmenistan and Georgia via road in transit, and nearly 920,000 tons of goods were transported via rail.

