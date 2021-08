Tomorrow, the 8th Meeting of the Justice Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place in Dushanbe in a online format, Trend reports citing NIAT Khovar.

The meeting will focus on issues related to the SCO member states cooperation in the field of law and justice.

The meeting will be held as part of the Basic Action Plan of Tajikistan’s presidency in the SCO for 2020-2021.