Iran to expand trade with Ghana

TEHRAN, Iran, Aug.16

Trend:

Iran supports the expansion of economic ties with Ghana said the head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce

"Iran and Ghana's economy could complement each other, Iran has potential facilities for Ghana's construction plans, and Ghana has high importance for Iran in the field of wood, natural rubber, and paper," said Gholam Hossein Shafei, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Gholam Hossein Shafei held a meeting with the Ghana ambassador in Tehran, noting that in recent years Ghana had developed its agriculture and Iran has a good position in the production of agricultural machinery.

There are other fields of cooperation between the two countries such as medicine, cement, tile, textile industry, and food.

"The policy of the thirteenth government is special emphasis on economic interaction between Iran and Africa and hence Hamadan Chamber of Commerce is the designated chamber for interaction with Ghana," he indicated.

"A major issue between Iran and Ghana is lack of knowledge about capacities of each other for cooperation and forming joint economic commission between the two countries could be a solution to solve this issue," Shafei added.