KOICA, Uzbekistan implement Rapid Response Program to COVID-19 for 2021

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of the Specialized Integrated Rapid Response Program to COVID-19 for 2021 in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

This program is a continuation of the rapid response program in countering the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in Uzbekistan for 2020 with a budget of $5 million.

Within that program from 2020 to the present, the KOICA Office, together with partner organizations, are working closely in the field of health care and social support.

The objectives of the program include such components as strengthening the capacity of medical specialists in the response and prevention of infectious diseases (COVID-19), training and employment of the unemployed, assistance to vulnerable groups of the population, provision of necessary equipment, etc.

More than 49 520 people and over 11 different projects have been implemented within the Specialized Integrated Rapid Response Program.

An additional $5 million has been allocated for the implementation of the Specialized Integrated Rapid Response Program for COVID-19 for 2021 in Uzbekistan.

Together with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health and other partners, KOICA will implement the following components: strengthening management capacity for the prevention and control of infectious diseases; creation of a quality control system for laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases; creation of a national system for monitoring infectious diseases and vaccination; research related to COVID-19; providing financial support for the provision of oxygen generators to build the healing capacity of medical centers, social support for vulnerable groups of the population, etc.

