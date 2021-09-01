Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 1

The daily registered increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Uzbekistan for the third day in a row is less than 800, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

At the same time, the increase in cases of pneumonia on August 31 was higher than the day before.

On August 31, 742 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Uzbekistan. Daily rates have been decreasing since August 25 (846 cases) and for the third day in a row do not exceed 800. The peak value was recorded on August 5 - 974.

According to the Ministry of Health, 251 cases were detected in Tashkent, in Tashkent region - 116, Karakalpakstan - 79, Fergana region - 69, Samarkand - 65. In other regions, the figure does not exceed 30.

The number of officially registered deaths of coronavirus patients increased by 6 and reached 1,088.

On the last day of summer, pneumonia was also confirmed in 244 people, since July 5, a total of 23,909 cases have been registered, recovered by this time - 16,576 (+306 per day). The day before, the increase in new cases amounted to 201, from 21 to 29 August it was above 300.

The number of deaths of patients with pneumonia from 21 to 29 August was 174, on August 31 there were 3 deaths.

