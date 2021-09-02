Review of Georgia's exports to China from January through July 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 02

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported 165,085 tons of copper to China worth $305 million from January through July 2021, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

In the reporting period, Georgia also exported 2,203 tons of fresh grapes worth $8.47 million to China.

Meanwhile, 51.8 tons of medical equipment and appliances worth $11.5 million were exported from Georgia to China.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported 2,654 tons of unwrought aluminum in the amount of $5.6 million to China.

Georgia also exported 6,360 tons of precious metals and concentrates worth $26.4 million to China.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported products worth $370.4 million to the Chinese market, which is 8.8 percent of total exports from Georgia.

Meanwhile, China's exports to Georgia amounted to $370.4 million, which comprises 16.3 percent of total imports to Georgia.

