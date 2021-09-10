Minister announces total investments by Azerbaijan in economies of Turkic-speaking states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has invested over $18 billion in the economies of the Turkic Council countries over the entire existence of the organization, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov said, Trend reports.

Jabbarov made the remark at the 10th meeting of the economy ministers of the Turkic Council.

According to the minister, the countries of the Turkic Council invested over $13 billion in Azerbaijan during the organization’s activity period.

Jabbarov reminded that during a visit to Azerbaijan on November 2, 2020, Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev and representatives of the business circles of the council’s member states expressed their readiness to participate in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated lands (from Armenian occupation).

“We will never forget this support. One of the main priorities of our country is the return of internally displaced persons to their homeland,” he said.

The 10th meeting of the ministers of economy of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) is being held in Baku. The ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary, and Turkey are also taking part in the event.

---

