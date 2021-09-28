Another trading house of Turkmenistan to be opened in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Another trading house of Turkmenistan will open in Russia, Trend reports, referring to Business Turkmenistan.

St. Petersburg and Ashgabat intend to open trading houses on a mutual basis.

The directions of joint work were discussed during the meeting of Deputy Prime Ministers of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Rashid Meredov with a delegation of the government of St. Petersburg headed by Governor Alexander Beglov.

The parties discussed issues of economic and humanitarian cooperation.

From the beginning of 2021, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and St. Petersburg has increased by almost 30 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

The opening of trading houses in St. Petersburg and Turkmenistan will contribute to further increase of the trade turnover, Beglov said.

In order to increase the volume of products produced in Turkmenistan sold on the world market, trading houses of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan were opened in dozens of countries, including Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan, Turkey, and China.