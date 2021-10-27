Azerbaijan's state budget spending on science to grow in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 27

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The spending of the state budget of Azerbaijan on science in 2022 is expected to surpass 202.79 million manat ($119.29 million), Trend reports citing the draft law 'On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022', published in the official press on Oct.27.

Budget spending on the above sphere will grow by 10.6 percent, while in the 2021 budget, it was planned to allocate nearly 183.3 million manat ($107.8 million) for this purpose.

The revenues of the state budget of Azerbaijan in 2022, according to official forecasts, will amount to about 26.82 billion manat ($15.77 billion), an increase of 5.4 percent compared to 2021. At the same time, state budget expenditures are planned at the level of 29.89 billion manat ($17.58 billion), which is 4.7 percent more than this year. Thus, a deficit of just over 3.06 billion manat ($1.8 billion) will be formed in the budget, which is 1.7 percent less than in 2021.

