Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Russia reaching $3B - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Opportunities for agricultural export from Azerbaijan to Russia improve, the country’s ambassador Mikhail Bocharnikov said during a business mission of Russian companies for the development of the "Smart City" urban infrastructure in Baku, Trend reports.

"Despite the slight weakening of our economic relations due to the coronavirus pandemic, we have already achieved positive results [in trade turnover] - up to the level of $3 billion. The trade turnover is mainly carried out in the non-oil sector. Opportunities for Azerbaijani agricultural exports to Russia are also improving," Bocharnikov noted.

According to him, favorable conditions for doing business have been created in Azerbaijan.

"The economic bodies of Azerbaijan and Russia are very closely cooperating. The Russian Embassy and the trade mission are ready to provide Russian businessmen with the necessary support in Azerbaijan," added the diplomat.