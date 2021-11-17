Azerbaijan talks joint work with Russia on concept of projects of smart cities, villages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia are working on the preparation of the concept of projects of smart cities and villages, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Hummatov said, Trend reports on Nov. 17.

Hummatov made the remark during a business mission of Russian companies for the development of the "Smart City" urban infrastructure in Baku.

According to the deputy minister, cooperation with Russia in the sector of ICT is actively developing.

"It’s very important to further develop the sector, contribute to digitalization, and cities should actively take part in this. We are working to develop the concept of projects for smart cities and villages, and also plan to meet with Russian companies in this direction," he noted, adding that several projects are being successfully implemented in the transport sector.

"We are taking measures to fully modernize the railways. Besides, we commissioned a number of roads connecting our country with the International North-South Transport Corridor," Hummatov also said.

“Moreover, work is underway to expand the regulatory framework between the two countries in the customs sector, concluded the official.