IRICA reveals data on Iran’s trade turnover with ECO member states

Iran’s trade turnover with the member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) amounted to 20.3 million tons worth about $9.23 billion during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through October 22, 2021), Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi told Trend.

According to Latifi, this is an increase of 48.5 percent in value and 43 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

Latifi added that Iran exported 17.4 million tons of goods worth $6.03 billion to ECO member states in 7 months, which increased by 60 percent in value and 58 percent in volume, compared to the same period last Iranian year.

"So, Iran exported $3.39 billion worth of goods to Turkey, $1.12 billion worth to Afghanistan, $655 million worth to Pakistan, $273 million worth to Azerbaijan, as well as $244 million worth to Uzbekistan, $174 million worth to Turkmenistan, $95.2 million worth to Kazakhstan, $41.7 million worth to Kyrgyzstan and $24.8 million worth to Tajikistan," he said.

The spokesman also noted that Iran imported 2.88 million tons of goods worth $3.3 billion from the ECO member states over 7 months.

"Thus, Iran has imported $2.86 billion worth of goods from Turkey, $170 million worth from Pakistan, $71.8 million worth from Uzbekistan, $34.5 million worth from Kazakhstan, $27 million worth from Azerbaijan, as well as $22 million worth from Turkmenistan, $9.35 million worth from Afghanistan, $5.59 million worth from Tajikistan and $1.6 million worth from Kyrgyzstan," the official said.

Latifi emphasized that Iran's trade turnover with ECO member states was $2.82 billion on a positive balance.

As reported, the following ten countries are at present the member states of ECO: Afghanistan, Republic of Azerbaijan, Islamic Republic of Iran, Republic of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Turkey, Turkmenistan, Republic of Uzbekistan.

