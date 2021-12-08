Central Bank of Azerbaijan to put into circulation new 20 manat banknote soon (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:52)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will put into circulation a new 20 manat banknote from February 10, 2022, Trend reports with reference to the CBA.

The security features and design of the 20 manat banknote, dedicated to the Karabakh region, have been renewed through the latest technologies and innovations.

“The CBA has announced that a new 20-manat banknote with advanced security features will be put into circulation from February 10, 2022,” the message said.

According to the message, new security features of the new 20 manat banknote are a color-changing hologram having a 3D effect, a "Spark Live" element (dynamic effect, changing the color of the image), a watermark (State Emblem of the Republic of Azerbaijan during illumination), visual identification for the visually impaired (there are special convex lines for the visually impaired on the front and on the right sides of the banknote, it is possible to determine the authenticity and denomination of the banknote by touching these lines), vertical design, security thread, printing without ink, microtexts, etc.

The CBA said that the process of adaptation of all cash systems and equipment which are used in the country to the new 20 manat banknote has begun.