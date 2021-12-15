Reps of Uzbek companies visit Baku to promote 'Made in Uzbekistan' brand (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 15

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Representatives of more than 80 Uzbek companies have visited Azerbaijan within the framework of the 'Made in Uzbekistan' brand, director of the country's Export Promotion Agency Ulugbek Muradov said on Dec. 15, Trend reports.

Muradov made the remark at the opening ceremony of the 'Made in Uzbekistan' exhibition in Baku.

"The main goal of this exhibition is to strengthen and establish sustainable cooperation on export-import and economic relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. The representatives of Uzbek companies operating in the agricultural, machine-building sector and a number of others visited Azerbaijan today. Besides, we plan to hold B2B meetings, as well as discuss mutual investment in the economies of our countries," he noted.