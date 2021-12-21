Iran resumes activity of small mines

Business 21 December 2021 14:24 (UTC+04:00)
Iran resumes activity of small mines
Iran, Turkmenistan on verge of wrapping up gas talks Oil&Gas 15:14
It is very important to determine new spheres of co-op between Azerbaijan, Russia - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 15:01
Central Bank of Iran shares data on GDP Business 14:55
Electricity rates in Israel to rise 4.9% in 2022 Israel 14:52
Azerbaijan to build ‘Khudaferin’, ‘Giz Galasi’ hydroelectric power plants in next 2-3 years – minister Oil&Gas 14:48
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 21 Society 14:47
Iran sees increase in number of domestic flights Transport 14:46
Crypto exchange Binance signs Dubai World Trade Centre deal Arab World 14:43
Turkey releases data on cargo shipment via local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 14:37
Azerbaijani minister shares data on gas transported via TANAP, TAP pipelines Oil&Gas 14:35
Azerbaijan gets big political, economic dividends thanks to implementation of important economic projects - New Azerbaijan Party Politics 14:33
International cargo transportation via Iranian airports up Transport 14:28
Azerbaijan to launch electric buses in Baku by late 2022 Society 14:27
Iran resumes activity of small mines Business 14:24
Azerbaijani oil prices shrink Oil&Gas 14:17
Azerbaijani minister forecasts oil production volume for 2022-2024 Oil&Gas 14:16
Azerbaijan installs COVID passport verification systems in shopping centers of Baku, Ganja Society 14:06
Iran's economic growth dependent on nuclear agreement - ex-CEO of Saderet Bank Business 14:05
Iran strikes deals with regional states, hopes for smooth cargo transit Transport 13:38
OPEC+'s policies may become less effective over time Oil&Gas 13:31
Operating cash flows of global oil companies to be stable in 2022-2023 Oil&Gas 13:11
Omicron may increase oil price volatility in near term Oil&Gas 13:04
Georgia’s exports of clothes to Turkey almost double Georgia 12:49
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 21 Finance 12:47
Peace in South Caucasus is necessary for every country - Head of Russian companies union Politics 12:39
Georgia reveals its top oil exporters in 11M2021 Georgia 12:26
IGB’s construction to be delayed by several months – Greek PM Oil&Gas 12:24
Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:13
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan call for development of transport ties Business 12:03
Georgia – Turkey trade turnover up Georgia 12:03
Global oil & gas discoveries to hit their lowest full-year level Oil&Gas 11:51
Iran to sell mines via mercantile exchange Business 11:43
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 21 Georgia 11:32
Iran launches new wagons Transport 11:29
Azerbaijan appoints military prosecutors for Kalbajar, Gubadli districts Politics 11:21
President Ilham Aliyev created army of XXI century and laid foundation for Victory Politics 11:03
Georgia names most exported goods to Azerbaijan Georgia 10:44
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan interested in expanding trade ties Business 10:44
Armenian state and society still can't recover from crushing defeat in war - Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council Politics 10:36
Turkey discloses number of docking ships at local ports for 11M2021 Turkey 10:36
Over 3.3 mln people die from coronavirus in 2021 — head of WHO Europe 10:35
Iran develops car manufacturing in several countries Business 10:31
SOCAR Turkey acquires 30% of Petlim Oil&Gas 10:22
"Iron Fist" of President Ilham Aliyev not only restored historical justice, but also forms new stage in dev't of entire region - Secretary of Azerbaijan's Security Council Politics 10:17
Iranian currency rates for December 21 Finance 10:13
Omicron variant of coronavirus may appear in Azerbaijan - infectologist Society 10:08
Baku hosts business meeting of space agencies, structures of Turkic states (PHOTO) Economy 09:51
Iran shares estimates on pistachio harvesting Business 09:45
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 20 Uzbekistan 09:40
Price indexes of industrial, trade sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 09:39
Uzbekistan reveals its exports by types of goods and services for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 09:38
Real GDP growth to reach 5.1% in Azerbaijan in 2021 Economy 09:35
Ministry discloses number of cars transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:34
Azerbaijani ombudsman carries out mission to establish facts on destruction of cemeteries in Aghdam district (PHOTO) Society 09:33
Azerbaijan shared data on investments in industrial parks from 2016 through 2021 Economy 09:32
Trends in use of solar panels to gain relevance in world in 2022 - Wood Mackenzie Economy 09:31
Coal prices on global markets to continue to rise in 2022 - Wood Mackenzie Oil&Gas 09:30
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger Oil&Gas 09:29
Azerbaijani parliament approves changes to agreements with Japan, KfW Politics 09:11
Zangazur corridor is beneficial for both Azerbaijan and Armenia – Russian professor Politics 09:10
Azerbaijani ombudsperson conducts fact-finding mission in cemeteries of liberated areas (PHOTO) Politics 09:08
Big filling station under construction in Azerbaijan’s Shusha - SOCAR Oil&Gas 09:07
Plastic recycling plant launched in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 08:41
Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan's economy reach $60B over past few years Economy 08:07
Afghanistan meet: India, Central Asian nations seek peace and stability Central Asia 07:22
Texas' Harris County records its first death linked to Omicron variant US 06:34
Further restrictions to prevent COVID-19 spread in Indigenous Australian communities World 05:55
UK's Johnson says 'we're looking at all kinds of things' to tackle Omicron Europe 05:16
Italy, Germany likely to bring positions closer over EU fiscal rules: Draghi Europe 04:34
"Must Find Ways To Help Afghans": Minister At India-Central Asia Dialogue World 03:57
Canada foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19, Quebec shuts bars, gyms World 03:17
Biden adviser Jake Sullivan to visit Israel, West Bank this week: White House US 02:38
Infosys, CSC join hands to upskill 6 crore rural citizens across India World 01:56
Queen Elizabeth II to skip Christmas trip amid omicron surge Europe 01:22
Turkey will no longer be dependent on imports: Erdogan Turkey 00:43
Europe, Int'l bodies should fulfill their obligations to refugees - Iran's Interior minister Politics 20 December 23:58
UNDP to help Uzbekistan engage youth in digital economy Uzbekistan 20 December 23:14
Ministry of Defense announces names of returned Azerbaijani servicemen Politics 20 December 22:39
Two Azerbaijani servicemen who wandered into Armenian territory return back Politics 20 December 22:02
Jan. - Nov. 2021: domestic exports in Georgia up 26.7% Georgia 20 December 21:37
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with President of Pakistan Turkmenistan 20 December 21:01
New reality created by Azerbaijani President opens unique opportunity for all our countries - Trend news agency’s chief editor Politics 20 December 20:40
Azerbaijani, Russian experts discuss prospects for development of Baku-Moscow ties (PHOTO) Politics 20 December 20:28
Iran imposes new travel ban over Omicron coronavirus spread Tourism 20 December 20:00
Iran launches new shipping line to Kuwait Transport 20 December 19:42
Iran hints at developing national oil standards Oil&Gas 20 December 19:24
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of foreign trade turnover Uzbekistan 20 December 17:57
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Business 20 December 17:54
Kazakh oil company to purchase transformers via tender Tenders 20 December 17:53
International passenger transportation via Iranian airports soars Transport 20 December 17:47
Russia's IrAero granted permit for flights on Moscow-Fuzuli route Transport 20 December 17:44
Georgia names its top partners by imports Georgia 20 December 17:33
International flights via Iran’s airports skyrocket Transport 20 December 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dropping Finance 20 December 17:30
Iran to start extraction from eleventh phase of South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 20 December 17:28
Israel bans travel to U.S. over Omicron concerns Israel 20 December 17:24
Biontech, Pfizer to provide EU with extra 200 mln COVID doses Europe 20 December 17:19
Azerbaijan, Russia - economic and political partners - MFA Politics 20 December 17:15
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 20 December 17:10
Period of low-cost oil extraction in Iran over – CEO of NIOC Oil&Gas 20 December 17:05
