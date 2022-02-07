Azerbaijan's AzerGold increases allocations to state budget

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s AzerGold CJSC transferred 33 million manat ($19.4 million) to the state budget in 2021, an increase of 158 percent (2.6 times) compared to 2020, Chairman of the Board of the company Zakir Ibrahimov said at a press conference based on the results of 2021 and the upcoming tasks of the company, Trend reports.

“In general, over the past five years, the company transferred 73.8 million manat ($43.3 million) to the state budget,” Ibrahimov said.