Afghanistan’s ambassador to Turkmenistan resigns from post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Khan Wali Khan Basharmal, an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Afghanistan in Turkmenistan, has resigned from his post, Trend reports via his Twitter account.

Khan Wali noted that he enjoyed working with the Afghan and Turkmen foreign ministries and the diplomatic missions.

“I am quite confident that Afghanistan-Turkmenistan will work effectively to implement TAPI, TAP, the Lapis Lazuli Corridor and other major projects for a peaceful future,” he added. "I also want to state that I will serve the people of both countries,and the region by offering my academic contribution to regional stability, regional connectivity, and peace."

Khan Wali Khan Basharmal was appointed as an Ambassador of Afghanistan to Turkmenistan in September 2020. Khan Wali previously worked as a deputy in the President of Afghanistan's Main Office.

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan established diplomatic relations on February 26, 1992. Turkmenistan has provided targeted economic and humanitarian assistance to the neighboring country for many years.