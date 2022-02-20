MEDEF studying objectives for possible business missions to Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19

The Movement of the Enterprises of France (MEDEF) is following political and economic situation in Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to study the best calendar and the objectives that could be used for a possible business mission, Chief Operating Officer of the MEDEF Bogdan Gadenne-Feertchak told Trend.

In Gadenne-Feertchak’s words, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan have different economic profiles and their own development models which result in different positioning of the French companies on these two markets.

"The French private sector has early positioned itself as an important player of the economic diversification initiated in Kazakhstan more than two decades ago. The conventional and new energy, agriculture & agribusiness, transport & infrastructure, digitalization, and urban services are among the sectors of interest for French companies," he said.

He noted that Turkmenistan has embarked on an opening movement from which MEDEF is trying to better understand the new opportunities for French companies.

