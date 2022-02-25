OECD to likely include Turkmenistan in future trade, transport connectivity project - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will very likely include Turkmenistan in its future work on trade and transport connectivity, Grégory Lecomte, Senior Policy Analyst in the Central Asia division of the Global Relations Secretariat told Trend.

Commenting on potential areas for future cooperation, Lecomte stressed that one other area that has potential seems to be sharing experience and good practices in sustainable infrastructure, as the OECD is initiating some work in this area in Central Asia.

The senior policy analyst said one topic of particular interest to the Turkmenistan government relates to investment policy and promotion.

"Therefore we may look further at this particular area," he said.

In his words, going forward the OECD will continue working on business climate-related questions.

Talking about Turkmenistan’s efforts on developing its alternative energy sector, Lecomte said that the organization has not really worked in this area with Turkmenistan.

"Having said that, business and investment climate improvements would benefit the energy sector in Turkmenistan, that may need foreign investments in both alternative and more traditional sources of energy," he said.

According to him, the most active areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the OECD pertain to business climate issues and post-Covid 19 recovery.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is an intergovernmental economic organization with 38 member countries, founded in 1961 to stimulate economic progress and world trade.