Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan sign number of documents on economic co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Ceremony of signing bilateral documents was held in Baku during the visit of Trade and Economic Mission of Kazakh producers, Trend reports.

Memorandum of cooperation between Kazakhstan’s QazTrade JSC and Azerbaijan’s Ganja Businessmen's Public Union has signed.

Also, contracts were signed for the supply of rolled metal, sunflower oil, salt, rice, paints.

Also, an agreement was signed between Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology (KazStandard) and the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent of Azerbaijan.